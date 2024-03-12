Daily Chronicle 2024 baseball preview: 5 to watch

Kyle Hartmann, sr., C, Sycamore
The Western Kentucky commit was a big part of the Spartans’ state run last year. He hit .380 with seven home runs and 37 RBIs and should be the centerpiece of a Sycamore offense that, despite a lot of graduated seniors, should still be able to put a lot of crooked numbers on the scoreboard again this year.
Martin Ledbetter, jr., P/C, Hinckley-Big Rock
Ledbetter was a monster for the Royals last year as a sophomore and presumably should put up even bigger numbers this year. He hit .563 with a 1.911 OPS, hitting a team-record 12 home runs with 43 RBIs and scoring 37 times. He also had 18 steals. And then there’s his pitching numbers. In 28 2/3 innings he walked 20 and struck out 61. He was 2-1 with a 2.44 ERA. If he can find a little more control as his fastball flirts with 90 miles per hour, he should be able to define what it means to be a five-tool player.
Jackson Kees, jr., P/SS, DeKalb
Kees was the Barbs’ MVP last year, getting it done both at the plate and on the mound. He hit .294 with a home run and 24 RBIs and was 3-5 on the hill with a 3.02 ERA. The Barbs are looking to make a leap this year with a team loaded with juniors who have tons of experience, and Kees may be poised to make the biggest leap of all.
Parker Violett, sr., OF/P
Violett had some gaudy numbers for the Knights last year, with a 1.068 OPS, .354 batting average, five homers, 34 runs and 40 RBIs. He also figures to be the ace for the Knights this year. Kaneland is looking for a resurgence after a down year - at least by Kaneland standards - and Violett will be a big factor in any improvement for the Knights.
Kyle Prebil, jr., IF/OF/P, Sycamore
In most seasons and on most teams, Prebil would not only have been a varsity player but more than likely a key contributor. But on last year’s Sycamore team he was on the sophomore team and hit .393 with six home runs and 23 RBIs. He also had a .552 on-base percentage. He should factor into this year’s Spartans offense in a big way.