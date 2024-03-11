Daily Chronicle 2024 girls soccer previews: 5 to watch

Tayla Brannstrom, sr., GK, Sycamore

The Spartans struggled to put up goals last year, putting a lot of pressure on Brannstrom, who answered the challenge. She was the Daily Chronicle 2023 All-Area First Team goalie with eight shutouts and a 1.71 goals-against average. And while the Spartans should be able to produce more offense this year, Brannstrom’s presence in net solidifies the team’s back half.

Quinn McLane, fresh., MF/F DeKalb

The Barbs were a defense-first team last year. A lot of top defenders are back for DeKalb, making the addition of McLane an interesting one. If she can provide a front-line scoring threat then the Barbs may continue their upward trajectory from the end of last season.

Emily Kunzer, sr., MF, Kaneland

With Brigid Gannon graduated, Kunzer will handle the brunt of the scoring for the Knights as they look to repeat as I-8 champions. She posted 18 goals and 12 assists last year after Gannon scored 30 goals.

Anna Herrmann, soph., MF, Hinckley-BIg Rock

The Royals are part of a four-team co-op this year based out of Hinckley. They’ll be down their top scorer, Somoanuk senior Josie Rader, until at least April with an injury suffered during volleyball season. Herrmann was a defender last year but will shift up the field to help fill in the gap created by Rader’s absence by running the Royals offense.

Samantha Wendt, jr., MF, Genoa-Kingston

Wednt was a key component for the Cogs last year, making a stamp on both offense and defense. There are some seniors back for the team this year, but Wendt has a lot of experience as only a junior and will be a catalyst for the offense.