Man faces weapons charges in 2022 DeKalb police chase

DeKALB – A Cook County man is facing criminal charges following police allegations that he discarded a loaded gun in a DeKalb parking lot after fleeing from authorities in a Cadillac in November 2022, court records show.

Graham A. Green, 24, of Broadview is charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and obstructing justice, records show. If convicted of the most serious charge, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, Green could face up to 10 years in prison.

He was charged Feb. 29 and arrested on a warrant this week, according to DeKalb County court records.

Green also is charged with criminal trespass to residence and criminal trespass to property in a separate incident that same 2022 day where a witness alleged Green battered a woman, broke down a door and damaged property inside an apartment, according to court records.

The witness told police Green allegedly knocked down the door to the apartment and attacked the woman “because he thought she told police he was the driver during the traffic stop,” DeKalb police wrote in DeKalb County court records filed Feb. 29.

Police allege Green was behind the wheel of a black Cadillac that fled from DeKalb officers during a traffic stop about 2:51 a.m. Nov. 6, 2022, according to court records. The Cadillac was driven away from the 700 block of North Annie Glidden Road where it turned west on Varsity Boulevard and continued north on Regent Drive while disobeying traffic signs, police wrote in court records.

The Cadillac was seen turning into a parking lot in the 1000 block of Regent Drive.

In a parking lot in that same area on Regent Drive four days later, DeKalb police allegedly found a loaded and uncased Glock 20 pistol with a “suspected automatic switch” and an extended magazine, according to court records.

Police allege Green’s DNA was found on the gun, according to the information provided by the Illinois State Police, court records show.

Later than same early morning on Nov. 6, 2022, DeKalb police were called to an apartment on Regent Drive for reports of a domestic battery. A witness at the apartment told police Green allegedly drove the Cadillac during the fleeing incident, ran away on foot after the car was parked and also tossed a firearm out the window of the vehicle, according to court records.

The DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a motion Wednesday to deny Graham pretrial release, court records show. Circuit Court Judge Joseph Pedersen granted that request, ordering Graham detained at the DeKalb County Jail.

Graham is expected to appear for a status hearing at 9 a.m. March 28. He’s represented by the DeKalb County Public Defender’s Office.