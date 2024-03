Sycamore Middle School Students of the Month for February. The sixth grade students are Lucas Devroye, John Harris, Hunter Lundeen, and Molly Tekiela. The seventh grade students are Eli Ciolino, Aviah Douglas, Kylan Jensen, and Rylin Jordan. The eighth grade students are Blake Bright, Ava Lewis, Jaxson McPheters, and Bailey Rundle. (Photo provided by Sycamore Middle School )