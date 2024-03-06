DeKalb School District 428 board supports extension of Malta TIF District

Board member Amanda Harness speaks in this Shaw Local file photo at the Sept. 19, 2023 meeting of the DeKalb District 428 school board. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – The DeKalb School District 428 school board recently approved a request by the village of Malta to extend a tax increment financing (TIF) district by an additional 12 years.

A TIF district is a property tax tool used by units of government to spur economic development.

The majority of the school board voted to back Malta’s TIF district extension and the related intergovernmental agreement. The only dissenting votes were cast by board members Christopher Boyes and Amanda Harness. Board member Andre Powell was absent.

Armir Doka, the district’s director of business and finance, said District 428 wants to put some limits on how TIF revenue may be used by the village.

“What we want to do is not allow this TIF money to incentivize private developers from infrastructure that they would normally do, but it’s okay if it is to benefit of residents and current projects,” Doka said.

Board approval extends the life of the TIF district through 2037, according to school board documents. It also enables municipal leaders more time to put TIF revenue to use toward eligible redevelopment project costs.

Malta is eying the prospect of using TIF revenue to pay for wastewater main extension costs, looping water mains, tower and/or tank and paving around the Harkness Lake path, village board meeting minutes show. In addition, village officials are looking to use funds for economic development and a percentage toward a new well and tank that could be located outside the TIF District.

Harness said she’s concerned about resources being diverted from DeKalb schools.

“It’s money not going to the district,” Harness said.

DeKalb schools are not the only agency that may be impacted by an extension of Malta’s TIF District. So too would be DeKalb County, Kishwaukee College, Malta Township, Malta Township Library and the Malta Fire Protection District, all of which are expected to weigh in on the village’s request.

Boyes, who lives in DeKalb, said he believes the district is standing in the way of promoting growth.

“I didn’t want to tie their hands by telling them what they could or could not use the TIF funds on,” Boyes said.