Malta elementary students bring Black history to life

Romel Banks, a fifth grade student at Malta Elementary School, portrays Barack Obama Monday, March 4, 2024, during the schools Wax Museum. In honor of Black History Month students in fifth grade at the school research a Black historical figure and do a presentation on their person at the end of the month. (Mark Busch)

MALTA – Eleven-year-old Cian Carter was decked out from head-to-toe just like Brazilian footballer Pele.

The DeKalb resident said he was excited to portray Pele, even if for one day only.

“I really like soccer,” Carter said. “I just really like Pele.”

Carter was among more than 50 fifth-grade students at Malta Elementary School delivering what staff called wax museum presentations to cap off Black History Month commemorating prominent figures in Black history.

Malta Elementary School teacher Ryan Wood said there is a lot for students to take away from participating in the wax museum.

“Ideally, the students learn about somebody that they didn’t previously know that much about and then they learn all the facts, the ins and outs,” Wood said. “Then, they teach what they learn to someone else. So they teach their new knowledge. So now others have now learned this new person.”

Liam Larkin, a fifth grade student at Malta Elementary School, portrays Jackie Robinson Monday, March 4, 2024, during the schools Wax Museum. In honor of Black History Month students in fifth grade at the school research a Black historical figure and do a presentation on their person at the end of the month. (Mark Busch)

For about a month, students researched, prepared a presentation and gathered artifacts and clothes on their chosen historical figure.

Carter said he was inspired to pick Pele, in part, because he’s a soccer fan.

“I play a lot,” Carter said. “It’s probably my favorite sport.”

Carter said he enjoyed taking part in the wax museum.

“I’ve learned a lot just Googling facts,” Carter said. “It’s just random [things] not a lot of people know.”

Liam Larkin, 11, of Malta, stood greeting people as Jackie Robinson during his presentation.

Larkin said he’s glad he decided to take part in the wax museum.

“He’s one of my favorite baseball players,” Larkin said. “He was the reason African American players got to play sports.”

Larkin said he put some careful thought and consideration into what to wear for his presentation.

“It didn’t take too long,” he said. “It was like three days. … I think they like it.”

Romel Banks, 10, of DeKalb, was dressed as his idol, former President Barack Obama.

“I would like to be him,” Romel Banks said.

Kasey Latchman, a fifth grade student at Malta Elementary School, portrays Madam CJ Walker, who rose from poverty to become an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and activist in the late 1800’s and early 1900’s, Monday, March 4, 2024, during the schools Wax Museum. In honor of Black History Month students in fifth grade at the school research a Black historical figure and do a presentation on their person at the end of the month. (Mark Busch)

Romel Bank’s mother, Shaquilla Banks, said she’s amazed by how well her son’s presentation came together.

“I watched him day in and day out working hard on this just to put in the time to understand how hard it is as Black people,” Shaquilla Banks said.

Romel Banks said he’s learned a lot about Obama while studying to be him.

“He let gays marry each other,” Romel Banks said. “He eliminated Osama Bin Laden. He talked a whole country out of sending missiles to us. Overall, he’s a cool dude.”

Other notable appearances in the wax museum were made by Jean Baptiste, Rosa Parks, Tupac, Ruby Brides and James Brown.

Romel Banks said he’s enjoyed taking part in the presentations.

“They actually like it,” Romel Banks said. “I try to be professional.”

Wood said parents have been raving about the wax museum and how engaged the students appeared to be.

“The parents I’ve talked to have been blown away at the amount of information that students have memorized and know,” Wood said. “It’s not just written on cards, although some of it is, that they really know their person and are really teaching other people about them.”

Visitors listen to Athena Powell, (left) a fifth grade student at Malta Elementary School, as she portrays Garrett Morgan, an American inventor, businessman, and community leader, Monday, March 4, 2024, during the schools Wax Museum. In honor of Black History Month students in fifth grade at the school research a Black historical figure and do a presentation on their person at the end of the month. (Mark Busch)

Wood said it’s been amazing to see how other grades across the district have implemented similar presentations.

He said he hopes the importance of celebrating Black History Month rings true for many, especially the significant of learning about prominent figures in Black History in today’s world.

“Many of these people – Jackie Robinson, he’s famous – everyone knows him, but there are so many in here that even I learn new things every year.” Wood said. “Because we have a list of 200 people and what their speciality is, so every year someone picks somebody that I really don’t know all that much about frankly. It’s really cool. I get taught something new every single year. So really it’s to open up everyone’s horizons about somebody new that they wouldn’t have otherwise learned about.”