DeKalb County traffic alerts: Road closures due to Friday night crashes

Multiple roads are closed in DeKalb County due what authorities have said are traffic crashes Friday night.

A late-winter snow fell Friday evening, contrasting heavily to the warm temperatures that DeKalb County saw Thursday. Temperatures reached nearly 60 degrees Thursday. They plummeted Friday night, however, according to the National Weather Service.

Most of the snow is likely to fall before 10 p.m. Friday, forecasts show, with an overnight low of 18 degrees. Significant accumulation is not expected, however, and is forecasted to total fewer than a ½ inch. Saturday will bring sun again and highs in the upper 30s.

Stay tuned for road updates:

DeKalb

Annie Glidden Road is closed from Fairview Drive to Ashley Drive near to Schnucks on the city’s south side, according to an emergency alert sent by the city of DeKalb around 8 p.m. Friday. Motorists were asked to re-route if traveling to the area, as crews respond to a traffic crash.

Kingston

The area near the intersection of Baseline and Glidden roads in rural Kingston also is closed due to a two-vehicle crash where people suffered injuries, according to the Kingston Police Department.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area around 6:38 p.m. Friday. Kingston police said the road is likely to be shut down “for a while.”

Check back for updates.