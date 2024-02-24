February 24, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNewsletterThe SceneeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

‘Annie’s Storytime’ program will be March 3 in DeKalb

By Shaw Local News Network
The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host its next “Annie’s Storytime” program at the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center.

The program will be at 1 p.m. March 3 at the homestead, 921 W. Lincoln Highway.

Admission to the program is free.

The program includes interactive songs and movement. A craft activity will be provided. No registration is required to attend.

The Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center is a nonprofit organization working to preserve the home and barn while providing educational opportunities to the public.

For information, email stormye@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.

Have a Question about this Daily Chronicle article?