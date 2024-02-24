‘Annie’s Storytime’ program will be March 3 in DeKalb

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host its next “Annie’s Storytime” program at the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center.

The program will be at 1 p.m. March 3 at the homestead, 921 W. Lincoln Highway.

Admission to the program is free.

The program includes interactive songs and movement. A craft activity will be provided. No registration is required to attend.

The Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center is a nonprofit organization working to preserve the home and barn while providing educational opportunities to the public.

For information, email stormye@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.