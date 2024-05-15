Jade Schrader powers Kaneland to playoff win: Tuesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls soccer

Kaneland 8, Harvard 0: In a Class 2A Kaneland Regional semifinal, the Knights got two goals each from Jade Schrader and Casey O’Brien in the win.

Kyra Lilly, Hannah Boyer, Erin Doucette and Sophia Rosati also scored. Doucette, Schrder and Boyer each had two assists while Ella Bischoff added one.

The Knights will face either Sycamore or Woodstock on Saturday for the title.

Alleman 7, Genoa-Kingston 0: In a Class 1A Alleman Regional final, the Cogs lost to finish the year 13-8-2, the third-best winning percentage in program history.

The Cogs trailed 2-0 at halftime. Maddie Swanson made 24 saves in the loss.

Prep baseball

Indian Creek 8, Earlvile 5: In a Class 1A Ashton-Franklin Center quarterfinal, the Timberwolves (4-18) smashed four home runs in the win.

Jeffrey Probst homered twice, scored three times and had three RBIs. Jakob McNally and Tyler Bogle also went yard for Indian Creek, which will face No. 1 Forreston at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in a semifinal.

Bogle, McNally, Probst and Giovanni Data each had two hits.

Metea Valley 4, DeKalb 2: At DeKalb, the Barbs lost the opener of the DuPage Valley Conference Tournament.

The Barbs only managed two hits and committed three errors in the loss.

Burlington Central 8, Sycamore 4: At Sycamore, the Spartans (20-7) had 11 hits in the loss.

Matt Rosado, Davis Collie, Conor Grubbs and Teague Hallahan had two hits each in the loss – the third in a row for the Spartans.

Winnebago 6, Genoa-Kingston 1: In a quarterfinal of the Class 2A Marengo Regional, the Cogs’ (7-19-1) season came to an end.

Lane Davidson had an RBI double in the loss.

Ashton-Franklin Center 10, Hiawatha 9: In a Class 1A Ashton-Franklin Center quarterfinal, the Hawks’ season came to an end in the slugfest.

A-FC will face No. 4 Amboy in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Prep softball

Genoa-Kingston 10, Oregon 2: In a Class 2A Oregon Regional semifinal, Kiki Mitchell pitched a five-hit gem, allowing one earned run in the win.

Olivia Vasak had two hits, two runs and three RBIs in the win. Emily Trzynka added two hits and scored three times.

The Cogs (18-11) will face Stillman Valley for the title at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Hampshire 5, Kaneland 4: At Hampshire, the Whip-Purrs scored one on the sixth and one in the seventh for the walk-off win.

Ellie Peck pitched 5 2/3 innings, taking a no-decision. She allowed one hit and three runs, none earned, while striking out five and walking four. Katie Congoran drove in two runs.

Ashton-Franklin Center 17, Hiawatha 4: In a Class 1A Dakota Regional quarterfinal, the Hawks’ season came to an end.

A-FC will face No. 1 Dakota at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.