Aviles: DeKalb County summer in full force

DeKalb County kicked off its summer events this past weekend with several exciting happenings, including the DeKalb Back Alley Market, the Mid-American Conference Women’s Track and Field Outdoor Championships, the IHSA Badminton State Final Tournament and the IHSEA ESports Spring Season LAN Finals.

But this is only the start of an action-packed summer for DeKalb County!

DeKalb County has a variety of events, from modern ones such as DeKalb Pride Fest to classic ones such as Kirkland 4th of July Festival, promising a summer to remember!

June events will feature the annual Northern Illinois Art Show on June 1 and 2, on the DeKalb County Courthouse Lawn in Sycamore, the inaugural Pride in the 815 event June 1 at Hopkins Park in DeKalb, Genoa Days June 5 through 8 in downtown Genoa, and Pride Fest.

DeKalb County Pride will put on its fourth annual Pride Fest and March from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 20 in downtown DeKalb. Pride in the 815 and Pride Fest are some of the events in our county that aim to celebrate and connect the LGBTQIA+ community by creating an atmosphere with local vendors, live music and community resources, where all individuals are welcome.

Hinckley’s Good Time for All Festival on June 29 will kick off the fireworks shows in our county with an evening full of music, outdoor activities, food and fun!

Alex Dawe of DeKalb enjoys a refreshing drink outside the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St. in downtown DeKalb while waiting for the DeKalb Pride Fest march to begin in this Shaw Local file photo Thursday, June 22, 2023. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

Following this event, begin Fourth of July celebrations. July is proven to be DeKalb County’s biggest travel month, welcoming visitors for all our festivities, including Kirkland 4th of July Festival, Hopkins 4th of July 5K, Celebration and Fireworks Show, and Sandwich Freedom Days.

A four-day festival, Kirkland 4th of July will host its 76th annual event at Franklin Township Park starting July 3. This event brings our community together every year with live music, carnival rides, vendors, games, a parade, car and tractor show and of course fireworks! This year’s live performances will feature One Night Only, Back Country Roads, Wayland, The Matthew Holm Band and more. The festival will close out on the night of Saturday, July 6 with one of Northern Illinois’ best fireworks shows. You won’t want to miss it!

Outside of these annual events our county offers recurring outdoor events all summer long. Blumen Gardens in Sycamore will host food truck Tuesdays every other week starting June 4 with a rotating lineup of food trucks and live music. The Warehouse on Park in Genoa will host concerts every Saturday from May 25 through Sept. 14.

For more information on DeKalb County’s summer events visit dekalbcountycvb.com or experiencedekalbcounty.com.