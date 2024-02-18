Kishwaukee Sunrise Rotary Club awards $4,300 to CASA DeKalb County

(Left to right); CASA DeKalb County executive director Jill Olson and Kishwaukee Sunrise Rotary Club member David Dosier (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Sunrise Rotary Club )

SYCAMORE – The Kishwaukee Sunrise Rotary Club recently awarded $4,300 to CASA DeKalb County, meant to help the organization’s technology improvements and training efforts.

The award was part of the Rotary club’s seventh year of award selections for its annual Community Grant for Children, Youth and Family of DeKalb County, according to a news release.

CASA DeKalb County will use the grant to support technology improvements to expand its new and current advocacy training abilities. The improvements include updating the in-person training site, improving training accessibility with remote training equipment, and covering three advocate training session costs.

The club raises funds every year at the Taste of DeKalb event in September, in conjunction with the Corn Classic 10K. The money funds an annual $10,000 grant to local nonprofit organizations with a program or project that benefits the county’s youth, families or children.

The Kishwaukee Sunrise Rotary Club is a chapter of Rotary International that provides services for the elderly, youth and disabled; provides vocational service; awards scholarships; and promotes international understanding through educational and humanitarian programs in the northern DeKalb County area.

For information, visit kishwaukeerotary.com.