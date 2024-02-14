Brown sets Kaneland record, Carlsen scores 19 for Sycamore: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Feb. 13

Girls basketball

Sycamore 63, Belvidere North 30: At the Class 3A Belvidere Regional, Lexi Carlsen posted 19 points and four assists in the semifinal win.

Monroe McGhee added 10 points, eight rebounds and three assists while Quinn Carrier had 11 points.

The Spartans will face the Bucs at 7 p.m. Friday for the regional crown.

Kaneland 71, IMSA 9: At the Class 3A Kaneland Regional, every player scored for the Knights while Kendra Brown set a school record with 82 3-pointers made this season.

Brown led the way with 18 points, Lexi Schueler added 14 and Kyra Lilly posted 10. The Knight will face Prairie Ridge for the regional title at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Serena 49, Hinckley-Big Rock 38: At the Class 1A Earlville Regional, the Royals led by seven in the third quarter against the No. 1 seed but fell.

Anna Herrmann scored 11 to lead the Royals.

Boys basketball

Serena 62, Indian Creek 47: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves (18-11) got 12 points from Tyler Bogle but fell to the Huskers (27-2).

The Timberwolves led 37-31 in the third before falling. Logan Schrader added 11 points while Jeffrey Probst and Jakob McNally each had 10.

Genoa-Kingston 66, Stillman Valley 54: At Stillman Valley, the Cogs were 23 of 30 from the free-throw line to preserve the win.

Corey Bowman scored 18, Hayden Hodgson 12, and Marcus Johnson and John Krueger each posted 11.

Men’s basketball

NIU 72, Buffalo 68: At DeKalb, the Huskies won for the third time in four games behind 25 points from Xavier Amos.

The Huskies (9-15, 3-8 Mid-American Conference) were deadly from long range all night, shooting 53.3% on 3-pointers. Amos was 3 for 6 while Zarique Nutter made both of his attempts on his way to 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Buffalo’s last lead of the game was at 55-53, but with 5:52 left Will Lovings-Watts made a 3-pointer to give the Huskies the lead. Buffalo (3-21, 1-10) tied it at 58 but NIU led the rest of the way.