February 12, 2024
Wrestling: Here are the 2024 IHSA state qualifiers from DeKalb County

10 boys will compete this week while five girls head to Bloomington in two weeks

By Eddie Carifio
Angelina Gochis of Kaneland wrestles and defeats Alex Gregorio-Perez of Dekalb High School to take first place during girls wrestling sectionals at Geneseo High School on February 10, 2024.

With the sectional tournaments all wrapped up, the fields are set for both the boys ad girls wrestling IHSA state championships.

The boys tournament runs Thursday through Saturday at the State Farm Center in Champaign. The girls tournament runs Feb. 23-24 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

Here are the DeKalb County-area wrestlers who will be competing.

Boys state qualifiers

Name School WeightClass
Kaden KlapprodtDeKalb1133A
Hudson IkensDeKalb1383A
Mekhi CaveDeKalb1443A
Jacob LuceDeKalb1653A
Sean KolkebeckDeKalb1753A
Lamar BradleyDeKalb2153A
Jayden DohogneSycamore1382A
Gable CarrickSycamore2152A
Kamron SchollKaneland1202A
Brady BrewickGenoa-Kingston1651A

Girls state qualifiers

NameSchoolWeight
Alex Gregorio-PerezDeKalb105
Reese ZimmerDeKalb115
Aarianna BloydDeKalb235
Angelina GochisKaneland105
Brooklyn SheafferKaneland125
