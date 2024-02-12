Wrestling: Here are the 2024 IHSA state qualifiers from DeKalb County

With the sectional tournaments all wrapped up, the fields are set for both the boys ad girls wrestling IHSA state championships.
The boys tournament runs Thursday through Saturday at the State Farm Center in Champaign. The girls tournament runs Feb. 23-24 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.
Here are the DeKalb County-area wrestlers who will be competing.
Boys state qualifiers
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Class
|Kaden Klapprodt
|DeKalb
|113
|3A
|Hudson Ikens
|DeKalb
|138
|3A
|Mekhi Cave
|DeKalb
|144
|3A
|Jacob Luce
|DeKalb
|165
|3A
|Sean Kolkebeck
|DeKalb
|175
|3A
|Lamar Bradley
|DeKalb
|215
|3A
|Jayden Dohogne
|Sycamore
|138
|2A
|Gable Carrick
|Sycamore
|215
|2A
|Kamron Scholl
|Kaneland
|120
|2A
|Brady Brewick
|Genoa-Kingston
|165
|1A
Girls state qualifiers
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Alex Gregorio-Perez
|DeKalb
|105
|Reese Zimmer
|DeKalb
|115
|Aarianna Bloyd
|DeKalb
|235
|Angelina Gochis
|Kaneland
|105
|Brooklyn Sheaffer
|Kaneland
|125