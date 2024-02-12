Wrestling: Here are the 2024 IHSA state qualifiers from DeKalb County

Angelina Gochis of Kaneland wrestles and defeats Alex Gregorio-Perez of Dekalb High School to take first place during girls wrestling sectionals at Geneseo High School on February 10, 2024. (Kyle Russell)

With the sectional tournaments all wrapped up, the fields are set for both the boys ad girls wrestling IHSA state championships.

The boys tournament runs Thursday through Saturday at the State Farm Center in Champaign. The girls tournament runs Feb. 23-24 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

Here are the DeKalb County-area wrestlers who will be competing.

Boys state qualifiers

Name School Weight Class Kaden Klapprodt DeKalb 113 3A Hudson Ikens DeKalb 138 3A Mekhi Cave DeKalb 144 3A Jacob Luce DeKalb 165 3A Sean Kolkebeck DeKalb 175 3A Lamar Bradley DeKalb 215 3A Jayden Dohogne Sycamore 138 2A Gable Carrick Sycamore 215 2A Kamron Scholl Kaneland 120 2A Brady Brewick Genoa-Kingston 165 1A

Girls state qualifiers