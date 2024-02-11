Wrestling roundup: DeKalb’s Jacob Luce, Kaneland’s Angelina Gochis win sectional titles

DeKalb’s Jacob Luce, left, and St. Charles East’s Anthony Gutierrez compete in the 165-pound final during the Class 3A Conant wrestling sectional on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024 in Hoffman Estates. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

Boys wrestling

Class 3A Conant Regional: At Hoffman Estates, DeKalb qualified six wrestlers for the state tournament, including Jacob Luce behind his first-place finish at 165 pounds.

Luce improved to 44-2 on the year, recorded a pair of pins and then edged St. Charles East’s Anthony Gutierrez for the title.

Coach Sam Hiatt said Luce’s singular focus is winning a state title. He was the lone champ for the Barbs on Saturday but five other wrestlers qualified.

St. Charles East’s Jayden Colon, top, celebrates his win over DeKalb’s Mekhi Cave in the 144-pound final during the Class 3A Conant wrestling sectional on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024 in Hoffman Estates. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

Mekhi Cave took second for DeKalb at 144, dropping the title match to St. Charles East’s Jayden Colon on a pin in the final second of the first period.

Teammate Lamar Bradley, who won the DeKalb Regional last week at 215, lost 7-3 to Oak Park-River Forest’s Eric Harris, whom he beat earlier in the year. Kaden Klapprdot and Sean Kolkebeck also lost semifinal matches to wrestlers they beat before, but each bounced back in the consolation semifinals with a win, earning the trip to state.

Each also won their third-place match.

“That’s hard to overcome,” Hiatt said. “A lot of kids can’t do that. But our kids do a really good job about forgetting about it and moving on. They did that today.”

Hudson Ikens also took third for DeKalb at 138, dropping his quarterfinal but winning three straight elimination matches before beating York’s Frank Nitti for third.

“It was a great day for us,” Hiatt said. “The kids have worked hard for us all year long and it was great to see them accomplish one of their big goals.”

Class 1A Byron Sectional: Brady Brewick was second, punching his ticket to the state championship for Genoa-Kingston.

Brewick set the school record with 38 wins this year, and is at 98 in his career.

His last two matches were both thrillers. He held on for a 6-4 win against Rockridge’s Taylor Ridge, then lost in overtime to Marian’s Max Astacio.

Girls wrestling

Geneseo Sectional: Kaneland’s Angelina Gochis beat DeKalb’s Alex Gregorio-Perez 18-6 for the 105-pound title on Saturday.

Angelina Gochis of Kaneland wrestles and defeats Alex Gregorio-Perez of Dekalb High School to take first place during girls wrestling sectionals at Geneseo High School on February 10, 2024. (Kyle Russell)

Both will advance to state, in two weeks in Bloomington. One other Knight and two other Barbs also qualified for the season finale.

“It feels pretty good. It’s a good feeling,” Gochis said.

Brooklyn Sheaffer was third at 125 to earn a trip to state as well for Kaneland.

Also qualifying for DeKalb was Reese Zimmer (third at 115) and Aariana Bloyd (fourth at 235).

Ella Irwin of Putnam County High School wrestles Aariana Bloyd of Dekalb High School during the IHSA girls wrestling sectionals at Geneseo High School on February 10, 2024. (Kyle Russell)

Bloyd went to Geneseo as an alternate but ended up wrestling. She reached the semifinals, won her semifinal and lost the third-place match on a penalty call in overtime, 1-0.

“She had an awesome tournament,” DeKalb coach Connor Infelise said. “She helped her teammate out at 190, kept practicing for two weeks, came and got in the tournament. She had a tough semifinal loss .... wrestled back, won the blood round. ... She took advantage of the opportunity.”