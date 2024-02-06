One injured in shooting near Lord Stanley’s bar in DeKalb

DeKALB – One person was injured in an early morning shooting Monday near Lord Stanley’s bar in downtown DeKalb, said DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd.

The person was not hospitalized, but suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, Byrd said.

At about 2 a.m. Monday, DeKalb police responded to a report of gunfire outside Lord Stanley’s and the Annex, 142 E. Lincoln Highway.

A citywide emergency text alert sent about 2:05 a.m. asked the public to avoid the area “for the next hour” while police investigated reports of shots fired in the 100 block of South Second Street.

Lord Stanley’s is next to DeKalb City Hall, which is at South Second Street and East Lincoln Highway. Byrd said the shooting did not occur in the City Hall parking lot, however.

Byrd said the shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made as of Monday evening.

Byrd said he believes there were multiple parties involved in the shooting.

DeKalb police was assisted in handling the incident with help from paramedics from the DeKalb Fire Department.

This is a developing story that could be updated as more information becomes available.