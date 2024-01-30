DeKalb garage fire causes $5K in damages

DeKalb Fire Department vehicle in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – A garage fire in DeKalb Monday caused about $5,000 in damages, though authorities said they believe the incident was an accident.

DeKalb firefighters responded to reports of a working structure fire about 3:19 p.m. Monday at a home in the 500 block of North Seventh Street, according to a news release from the DeKalb Fire Department.

The fire was reported inside a detached garage on the property, authorities said.

When crews arrived, they quickly worked to suppress the flames, establish a water supply and ventilate the building, according to a news release.

The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes due to extensive overhaul to locate hidden fires, authorities said.

No injuries were reported to residents or firefighters.

The cause of the garage fire remains under investigation but is suspected to have been accidental, according to the news release.

The DeKalb Fire Department was assisted in the emergency response by the ComEd and the city’s emergency dispatch team.