No more water boil order for Kingston: Village officials

Kingston welcome sign in Kingston, IL on Friday, May 21, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

KINGSTON – The water boil order in Kingston has been lifted as of Thursday morning, village officials said.

Officials said they made the call shortly before 8 a.m.

“We’re lifting the water boil ban. Samples came back fine this morning, so we’re able to lift it,” Village President John Lynch said.

Village officials collected and sent samples of water for testing for the Environmental Protection Agency after a Tuesday night water pressure issue prompted the village to issue a water boil notice.

Lynch said an air compressor pump was the culprit behind the water works issue.

“We located the piece we needed, got it picked up and had it installed, and took out our temporary fix and put in our permanent fix, and everything was up and running find last night,” Lynch said.

While the water system was operating smoothly Wednesday night, officials needed to wait for the all clear from the Environmental Protection Agency to lift the water boil order. The results of the water samples public works director, Justin Kamp collected for testing came back clean Thursday morning, allowing village officials to lift the water boil order.

“I think we all took a deep breath when it was all over with,” Lynch said. “We tried to keep to the informed as quickly as possible with what was going on, and I do appreciate all the residents’ patience and I apologize for any inconvenience, if there was any.”