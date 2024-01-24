Boil order issued for Kingston, could last for days, says village president

Kingston welcome sign in Kingston, IL on Friday, May 21, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

KINGSTON – The Village of Kingston is under a boil order that could last until Friday, Kingston officials said Wednesday morning.

Village President John Lynch said low pressure in the village’s water system discovered Tuesday night prompted the boil order, which instructs residents to boil their tap water for several minutes before drinking or consuming it.

“We’ve got everything stabilized as far as pressures now, we don’t have a problem with that, but the pressure got low enough that we had to do a boil order. We called to the EPA and talked to them, and they requested that we do a boil order, so that’s what we’re doing right now,” Lynch said.

The boil order was put out around 10 p.m. Tuesday, remains in effect for the village of Kingston as of Wednesday morning.

Kingston Police Chief Gerald Taft said he helped share the order notice on the police department’s Facebook page.