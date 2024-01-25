Jacob Gramer’s historic night powers DeKalb: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

Boys Basketball

Rochelle Zell 57, Hinckley-Big Rock 46: At Deerfield, Landon Roop poured in 25 points in a nonconference contest for the Royals. Martin Ledbetter added 10 points and 13 boards for HBR (12-10).

Girls Basketball

Kaneland 54, Wheaton Academy 29: At Wheaton, 17 points from Lexi Schueler led the Knights to their 17th win of the season in nonconference action. Emily Kunzer and Kendra Brown scored nine points each and Sam Kerry added eight for Kaneland (17-8).

LaMoille 62, Hiawatha 54: At LaMoille, the Hawks fell in a Little Ten Conference contest.

Boys Swimming

DeKalb-Sycamore 96, Belvidere 44: At DeKalb, it was a historic night for Jacob Gramer. He broke his own school record in the 100-butterfly swimming a quick 49.53 then shattered the pool record by taking the 50 freestyle in 21.34, one of the top times in the state this season. Sam de la Cruz captured wins in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke, Max Palacios took the 200 freestyle, Kevin Sullivan the 100 freestyle, Matteo Graham the 500 freestyle and Justin Wu won the 100 breaststroke.

Womens Basketball

Toledo 72, Northern Illinois 52: At Toledo, Ohio, Jayden Marable (Bolingbrook) led the Huskies with 12 points and 13 rebounds as the Huskies dropped their contest to the Rockets in the Mid-American Conference contest. Grace Hunter added 10 points in the loss for NIU (9-9, 3-4).