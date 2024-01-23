Craft a memorial pillow for your loved one at this DeKalb workshop

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will partner with Northern Illinois Hospice to host a workshop for patrons to create pillows out of a loved one’s shirt.

The free workshop will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, in the lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room of the library, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can create up to two pillows out of a T-shirt or button-down shirt. Sewers will be available to assist. Participants should not bring denim, jackets or thick fabrics.

Bereavement information and support will be provided.

Because of limited supplies, registration is required to attend. To register, visit dkpl.org.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.