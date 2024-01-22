Valentines for Seniors Card Drive accepting donations through Feb. 7

Shaw Local file photo – State Sen. Dave Syverson, R-Cherry Valley, and state Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore, are collecting Valentine's Day cards for long-term care facility residents. (Mark Busch/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

SYCAMORE – State Sen. Dave Syverson, R-Cherry Valley, and state Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore, will host their fourth annual Valentines for Seniors Card Drive for long-term care facility residents.

The drive will accept cards through Feb. 7, according to a news release.

Community members, churches, schools and businesses can create Valentine’s Day cards. The cards will be sent to rehab, nursing home and long-term facility residents.

Cards can be dropped off or mailed to Syverson’s office, 527 Colman Center Drive, Cherry Valley; Keicher’s office, 158 W. State St., Suite C, Sycamore; or Keicher and Syverson’s joint office, 115 W. Oak Knoll Drive, Route 72, Hampshire.

For information, email cheryll@senatordavesyverson.com.