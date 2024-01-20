Judge orders more DNA from Timothy Doll, charged with murder in DeKalb teen’s slaying

A display remembering Gracie Sasso-Cleveland is set up Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at the Sycamore Community Sports Complex during a celebration of her life on what would have been her sweet 16 birthday. Sasso-Cleveland, 15, was found dead May 7, 2023, in DeKalb. Timothy M. Doll, 29, of DeKalb, is charged with first-degree murder in her death. (Mark Busch)

SYCAMORE – Prosecutors’ requests to collect more DNA samples from the man accused in the brutal killing of DeKalb High School freshman Gracie Sasso-Cleveland were granted by a DeKalb County judge this week.

It’s the latest as the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s office seeks to gather evidence ahead of an expected jury trial that could decide whether Timothy Doll, 29, of DeKalb is guilty of killing Sasso-Cleveland on May 4, 2023. Sasso-Cleveland was reported missing days before DeKalb police found her body in a dumpster outside an apartment building on Regent Drive.

Doll, a registered sex offender who prosecutors have alleged was in an inappropriate and illegal relationship with Sasso-Cleveland, a girl half his age, is charged with first-degree murder. He’s accused of suffocating Sasso-Cleveland with a pillow for three minutes before putting her body in a laundry basket and discarding it in a nearby dumpster, according to court records.

Loved ones have remembered Sasso-Cleveland as kind, a member of DeKalb High School’s orchestra who taught herself how to play the piano, a video game player and an artist who loved animals.

Timothy M. Doll, 29, of DeKalb, is escorted by DeKalb County Sheriff’s officers as he enters courtroom 210 in the DeKalb County Courthouse Wednesday, June 14, 2023, for his arraignment on several charges including two counts of first-degree murder in the death of 15-year-old Gracie Sasso-Cleveland of DeKalb.

Prosecutors filed an intent to test DNA samples on Jan. 11, court records show.

Circuit Court Judge Philip Montgomery approved that request Wednesday, with no objection from Doll or his defense lawyer, Andrew Nickel.

“We do not intend to be hiring an independent expert,” Nickel said.

Montgomery also has ordered, at prosecutors’ requests, tests of Doll’s fingerprints and DNA saliva swab.

“We’re still waiting on prints, judge,” Schwertley told Montgomery on Wednesday.

DeKalb police searched the apartment Doll was renting in the 700 block of Regent Drive adjacent to Nothern Illinois University in May when they found Sasso-Cleveland’s body.

Sasso-Cleveland’s mother, Ericka Sasso, reported her missing on May 6. The slain teenager was found by DeKalb police on May 7.

Doll has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in the case despite county court records alleging that he confessed to police that he killed the girl. Doll could face 20 to 120 years in prison.

Doll appeared alert throughout the hearing but did not speak other than to acknowledge he heard the judge. He’s been held in police custody without bond at the DeKalb County Jail since his May arrest.

He’s next ordered to appear for a status hearing on the DNA samples at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 21.