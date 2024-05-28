Northern Illinois Art Show highlights local artists in Sycamore

The 2023 Northern Illinois Art Show. The 53rd annual show runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2, 2024. (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League )

The 53rd annual Northern Illinois Art Show returns to the DeKalb County Courthouse lawn in downtown Sycamore this weekend.

The art show, which is sponsored by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League, runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2.

This year’s show features popular returning artists, as well as a crop of new artists. The two-day juried show features the work of more than 60 artisans exhibiting their fine arts and crafts, according to the Kishwaukee Valley Art League’s Facebook page.

Artists will have pieces in various mediums including watercolor, acrylics, oils, pastels, photography, ceramics, garden art, jewelry, fused glass and other three-dimensional media.

KVAL member artists will have a group exhibit that displays their artwork in all media.

Admission to the show is free, but attendees can buy raffle tickets to win a piece of original art donated by KVAL members at the “Art of Giving” tent. All proceeds support art students at DeKalb and Sycamore high schools.

Vendors will be judged and prizes will be awarded to selected fine artists and crafters.