Scam alert: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office warns of impersonator asking for money

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone scam making its rounds that includes the caller allegedly impersonating a deputy to ask for money. (Shaw Local file photo0

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone scam making its rounds that includes the caller allegedly impersonating a deputy to ask for money.

The Sheriff’s Office issued the warning Tuesday, reminding residents that police would never call to ask for money to pay a bond on outstanding criminal charges. Cash bond also no longer exists in Illinois as of September 2023, under the Pretrial Fairness Act, sometimes called the ASFE-T Act.

“Unknown individuals are making calls claiming to be a member of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, incidentally the name being used is a retired employee,” the alert reads. “They then inform the person to call back or text 815-371-8070 and make threats to come to the person’s residence.”

One person who reported the alleged scam reported that the caller said they knew where they lived, officials said. Another said the caller claimed to transfer them to another officer, but that person works for the city of DeKalb Police Department, according to the PSA.

“If you receive one of these calls, do NOT call or text the number back or engage with the caller. Simply hang up!” officials wrote.

Law enforcement agencies would never call to ask someone to pay a bond with an iTunes gift card or other types of cards, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Since the SAFE-T Act went into effect, cash bail is prohibited in Illinois, meaning warrants no longer have a monetary amount attached to them for release.

Residents also are reminded never to give out personal information over the phone. Those who fear they’ve been scammed are encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 815-895-2155 or report it to their local law enforcement agency.