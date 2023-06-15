DeKalb teen’s accused killer pleads not guilty to murder charges

Ericka Sasso, of DeKalb, mother of slain teen Gracie Sasso-Cleveland, drops by a protest Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in front of the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore. The protesters are asking for harsher sentences for those convicted of domestic or sexual abuse. They began shortly after the arraignment hearing of Timothy M. Doll, a registered sex offender charged with murder in DeKalb teen’s death. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)