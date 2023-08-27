Judge approves fingerprint test for Timothy Doll, charged with DeKalb teen’s death

Shaw Local file photo – A DeKalb County judge OK’d a request by prosecutors Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023 to order more fingerprint tests for Timothy Doll, charged in the May slaying of DeKalb teen Gracie Sasso-Cleveland. Doll, 29, of DeKalb, (shown here in this June 14, 2023 file photo with his attorney Andrew Nickel) faces a life sentence if convicted. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)