Borowicz: Eight is great – Reflections on my 8th anniversary as President of Kishwaukee College

The days go slow, but the years go fast. This rings true as I reflect on my leadership journey as I begin my ninth year as President at Kishwaukee College.

I started writing the Letters to the Editor shortly after I came to the College. The changes and challenges we were facing at that time were significant. The letters were my attempt to help people understand that while we were going through difficult times at Kish, there were still many good things happening.

Some of the issues we faced and managed over the past eight years include:

The state budget impasse from 2015-2017. We had to determine how to run operations without one-third of our budget for almost two years. Together, we made some tough decisions that put us on a course of healthy organizational finances. As a result, student tuition has not been increased in four years, and we have eliminated over $1 million dollars in student fees starting this spring.

The COVID-19 pandemic, starting in 2020. It changed every aspect of how we provide an education to our students. Today, almost half of our enrollments are in an online learning format.

Eleven years of declining enrollment, from 2012 to 2022. The declines resulted in the College becoming half its size. Things have turned around, and our enrollments were up over 5% last year and are up double-digits this year.

So many changes had to occur to get us through the challenges and where we are today. We all know change is difficult, but it was by embracing and facing the challenges and doing the necessary hard work together that helped us not only survive, but thrive as a College, with a constant focus on our students. We know we are not done and will need to continue this approach going forward in order to stay relevant in our ever-changing world.

It is the people who have made Kish work — our employees, partners, friends, and, of course, our students. The synergy of working with others and truly listening to each other is what makes organizations great. While we may not always like what we hear, we can learn something from every voice.

I have been surrounded by incredible people these last eight years, helping me lead the College. A wise colleague told me when I started this position that the key to longevity for a president is their board. Kishwaukee College is fortunate to have community leaders step up and selflessly give their time and talent by serving on the Board of Trustees. Thank you, Chair Bob Johnson, Vice-Chair Bob Hammon, Secretary Kathy Spears, Tonda Burch, Kathy Countryman, Geri-Dee Hayden, and Kathy Watkins, as well as past board members Bobbi Burke, Ken Doubler, and Linda Mason. I have learned so much from all of you.

During my time as President, the members of the College Senior Leadership Team have been with me every step of the way, working incredibly hard, together, to help Kish move forward. I want to thank them for their commitment and dedication, as I could not do this job without them. One member of the team, Cindy McCluskey, will be retiring this spring after 36 years of service to the College. She has done so much for me in my role, as well as all employees and the College community. Thank you, Cindy, from all of us.

A wise friend shared a quote with me early on in my role when things seemed overwhelming — Never, never, never give up. Eight years later, I am so glad I didn’t.

It is an honor and privilege to serve as President of Kishwaukee College.

• Dr. Laurie S. Borowicz is president of Kishwaukee College.