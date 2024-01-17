Martin Ledbetter leads HBR to boys basketball win: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday, January 16

Boys basketball

Hinckley-Big Rock 64, Newark 54: At Hinckley on Tuesday, Martin Ledbetter had 21 points and 15 rebounds, and the Royals won in Little Ten Conference play.

Landon Roop scored 15 points, Sawyer Smith had 11, and Alex Casanas added eight.

Mens basketball

Kent State 83, Northern Illinois 76: At DeKalb, the Huskies were down five at the half and couldn’t come back in Mid-American Conference action.

Xavier Amos led the scoring with 20 points with three 3s. David Coit and Philmon Gebrewhit scored 17 points each, and Zarique David added 10.

NIU went 7 of 10 on free throws, 13 of 23 on 3-pointers and 28 of 55 for field goals in the loss.