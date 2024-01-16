Kishwaukee College early learning center accredited for early care and education programs

MALTA – The Kishwaukee College early learning center received continuing accreditation from the National Accreditation Commission for Early Care and Education Programs.

The accreditation will be available through 2027, according to a news release.

The accreditation was awarded to the center in November. The center previously received accreditation in 2019. A program evaluation was completed to maintain the accreditation standards.

The center also received the Gold Circle of Quality rating in the ExceleRate Illinois Quality Rating and Improvement System. The rating is administered by the Illinois Department of Human Services.

Kishwaukee College earned an Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity grant to relocate the center in 2020. The center was moved to the college’s campus operations building in 2021.

State Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore, and former state Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon, also helped the college secure the project’s funds. The relocation allowed the center to improve its facilities, increase enrollment and expand its services.

The accreditation offers early childhood leaders the opportunity to document and demonstrate quality performance using research-based criteria and evidence-based practices.

The Kishwaukee College early learning center provides high-quality education and childhood care for children ages 1 to 5.

For information, visit kish.edu/elc.