H-BR wins L10 opener: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Monday, January 15, 2024

Girls Basketball

Wheaton North 62, Sycamore 56: At Batavia, Monroe McGhee scored 20 to lead the Spartans at the Batavia MLK Tournament. Lexi Carlsen had another complete game for Sycamore (14-8). Carlsen scored 16 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out nine assists. Quinn Carrier added 12 points and four boards for the Spartans.

Hinckley-Big Rock 66, Hiawatha 31: At Shabbona, Anna Hermann scored a game-best 18 points to lead the Royals to the win at the Little Ten Conference Tournament. Sami Carlino added 11 and Grace Michaels nine for H-BR (15-8, 4-1).

Boys Bowling

Plainfield North Regional: At Joliet, senior Jack Bingley of Kaneland advanced to the Rockford Jefferson sectional on Saturday by rolling totaling 1,167 pins.