DeKalb County road update: 117 vehicles in ditches, sheriff urges continued caution on icy spots

People on Meadow Lane in Sycamore remove snow from their driveways on Saturday Jan. 13, 2024, after heavy amount of snow fell on Friday. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to 117 vehicles stuck in ditches over the weekend, as drifting, blowing snow and ice rendered rural roads impassable for days.

All roads are reopened as of Monday afternoon though may still be icy in spots, warned Sheriff Andy Sullivan.

“The roads are still ice covered in spots and some areas with snow due to the wind but there are no roads closed at this time,” Sullivan said Monday. “But drivers should still use caution when driving and give themselves extra time to get to their destinations.”

It’s been a hazardous few days in DeKalb County as two winter storms pummeled the area, bringing with them about 15 inches of snow total over four days. Friday’s snow quickly turned to ice as the sun set, bringing dangerously cold wind chills over the weekend and subzero high temperatures. Any moisture left on the ground quickly turned to icee. High, gusting winds made it so snowplows couldn’t keep roadways clear.

In more rural areas, the weather quickly deteriorated road condition, leading to dozens of vehicles stuck in ditches and area authorities issuing pleas to ask motorists to stay home and off the roads.

Glidden Road from Old State Road to Illinois Route 72 was closed for most of Saturday night into Sunday because of the extreme driving conditions.

The Kingston Police Department posted a morning update at 7:05 a.m. Sunday alerting motorists to the road closure and urging people to stay home.

“Are the roads safe to be on? ABSOLUTELY NOT !” the Kingston Police Department posted Sunday.

The conditions prompted a multi-agency emergency response, with county sheriff’s deputies, the Illinois Conservation Police with snow mobiles and the Genoa-Kingston Fire Protection District all providing aid, according to the Kingston Police Department.

Sullivan said Monday afternoon everyone had left the Kingston warming center who’d taken refuge there over the weekend.

“I am really proud of how everyone did over the weekend in the extreme weather conditions,” Sullivan said Monday of his team.

[ Staying safe when traveling on winter roads ]

Between early Friday morning and early Saturday morning, DeKalb saw 9.3 inches more snow fall on top of Tuesday’s snowstorm that brought half a foot, according to snowfall totals released by the National Weather Service Saturday.

Jamie Gillies Snow blows a driveway in Sycamore Saturday morning on Saturday Jan. 13, 2024. (David Toney)

Temperatures are expected to plunge through Wednesday.

The region is under a wind chill advisory from noon Sunday through 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Gusts were forecasted as high as 40 mph, mainly in open areas.

Residents should expect wind chills from 10 degrees to 40 degrees below zero.

Exposed skin could become frostbitten in as little as 30 minutes. Those who have to be outside are urged to wear hats and cloves, layers and cover exposed skin.

See a list of free warming centers in DeKalb County, including an overnight warming center at a DeKalb church, here.