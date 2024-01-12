Sycamore Public Library goes fine-free

SYCAMORE – You won’t have to pay a late fines anymore at the Sycamore Public Library, which announced this week its going fine-free, effective immediately.

The responsibility for returning a book in reasonable time, however, still falls on the patrons, according to the library’s Thursday announcement.

“This bold step aligns with our core belief that everyone should have equal access to our library’s vast collection and services without the burden of financial penalties,” library staff wrote on the library’s website. “By eliminating fines, we aim to remove barriers that may have prevented some community members from fully benefiting from the wealth of knowledge we offer.”

The move is to ensure the library, 103 E State St., continues its mission to provide the community with equitable access to knowledge and resources, according to the announcement.

“We still encourage timely returns so that others can enjoy the materials,” the new guidelines state on the library’s website. “You will receive reminders about due dates, and we kindly request that you return items when you’ve finished with them.”

How it works