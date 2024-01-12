Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, January 11, 2024

Boys basketball

Byron 73, Genoa-Kingston 48: At Genoa, the Cogs fell to the unbeaten Tigers in a Big Northern Conference contest Thursday. Hayden Hodgson led the way for G-K with 19 points. John Krueger added 14. Kruger and Hodgson each had four 3-pointers for the Cogs (8-11, 1-2).

Girls basketball

Serena 48, Hinckley-Big Rock 36: At Serena, the Royals suffered their first Little Ten Conference loss of the season. Sam Carlino and Mia Cotton led H-BR (14-8, 4-1) with 12 points each.

Neuqua Valley 66, DeKalb 48: At DeKalb, the Barbs fell to 11-9 overall and 3-2 in the DVC with the loss to the Wildcats.

Glenbard South 45, Kaneland 43: At Glen Ellyn, Kendra Brown scored 19 points to lead the Knights in the nonconference game with the Raiders. Lexi Schueler added 13 for Kaneland (14-8).

Somonauk 63, Hiawatha 32: At Somonauk, the Hawks dropped a Little Ten Conference contest to the Bobcats.

Boys swimming

Naperville Central 112, DeKalb 58: At Naperville, Jacob Gramer captured wins in the 100 freestyle and 200 individual medley to lead the Barbs in a DuPage Valley Conference dual meet with the Redhawks. Max Palacios won the 200 freestyle, and Kevin Sullivan finished second in the 100 backstroke for DeKalb.

Boys wrestling

Rochelle 51, Sycamore 18: At Rochelle, Jayden Dohogne won by fall, as did Douglas Gemberling for the Spartans in an Interstate 8 Conference dual meet. Cooper Bode won his match at 175, and Michael Olson did the same at 113 for Sycamore.