Crumbl Cookies in DeKalb sets grand opening for Jan. 19

Crumbl Cookies is seen at Jan. 8, 2024 at 2566 Sycamore Road in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – Jan. 19 will mark the sweetest day for those eagerly anticipating the moment when Crumbl Cookies in DeKalb opens its doors to customers for the first time.

The popular cookie store chain, under local ownership at its forthcoming DeKalb location, recently announced plans to host a grand opening for its new location at 2566 Sycamore Road. Signs outside the building confirm the opening date.

During the event, the cookie shop plans to give out free chocolate chip cookies all day. One lucky winner also will walk away with a grand opening giveaway party box.

The owner is Bill Badruddin, an area resident who graduated from Sycamore High School.

Crumbl Cookies is located in the Northland Plaza Shopping Center between GameStop and WestSide Children’s Therapy.

The shop’s hours of operations will be from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 to 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The store is closed on Sundays.