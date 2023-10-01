Crumbl Cookies to open in DeKalb

DeKALB – Crumbl Cookies, the popular franchise known for its freshly baked and home-delivered cookies, is close to making its DeKalb debut.
The establishment, which will be at 2566 Sycamore Road in Northland Plaza, is moving closer toward its anticipated opening.
“It’s something new and fun and different for DeKalb, let’s be honest,” owner Bill Badruddin said. “Every month or two, there’s a new pizza place opening in that area. … I was just wanting to shake things up a little bit and establish myself in Chicago if possible with my chain.”
Crumbl Cookies will make for the latest addition to the cookie shop scene in town. DeKalb already is home to an Insomnia Cookies shop in the city’s downtown.
Badruddin said he’s not concerned about the idea of having competition in the area once the establishment opens for business.
“For me, this is always with competition or anything, I love it,” Badruddin said. “I love options. I always thinks of plazas or concepts as like a mall. The more, the merrier. Everyone has one thing that’s awesome to try or to do. At the end of the day, I think that’s what the residents of DeKalb and Sycamore deserve is options.”
Badruddin said people tend to speak highly of Crumbl Cookies and what the franchise has to offer.
Among the top sellers that people tend to crave is the chocolate chip cookies.
Badruddin said he believes the Crumbl Cookies brand has the ability to become a staple among DeKalb-Sycamore residents.
“I really think, though, for this area a lot of our fall time pumpkin flavors pun intended will be the highest sellers for this region because of the phenomenon that is Pumpkin Fest,” Badruddin said. “I definitely think the fall flavors will be a big hit.”
Crumbl Cookies will be located in the Northland Plaza between GameStop and WestSide Children’s Therapy.
“We’ll be doing a full remodel of the interior,” Badruddin said. “We have some awesome stuff we’re doing to the exterior, too. This location will be pretty unique to the surrounding suburb ones.”
Crumbl Cookies intends to announce the opening date for its new DeKalb location during Pumpkin Fest.
As a Sycamore High School graduate, Badruddin said he’s excited to show off the Crumbl Cookies brand to the community he grew up in.
“To bring this back home and have my family and friends try it that may or may not have already had Crumbl, but now they’re going to have Crumbl my way and that’s the best part,” he said.