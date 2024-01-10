Village of Maple Park awarded $20K grant for new playground at public park

SYCAMORE – The Village of Maple Park was awarded a Community Economic Development Implementation Grant of $20,000 from the DeKalb County Community Foundation for new playground for the Maple Park community, according to a news release.

A key element that emerged from the Village’s economic development planning process was to strive toward enhancing recreational options for residents spanning all age groups.

The Community Foundation developed the grant program to provide additional opportunities for communities in DeKalb County to apply for funding to support implementation projects that align with their economic plan or for further economic planning.

“These grants play a pivotal role in facilitating the implementation of economic development plans and projects that contribute to overall community prosperity and help communities thrive,” said Foundation Community Engagement Director Teri Spartz in a news release.

A total of $300,000 is committed to this grant program through donor support. Each community is eligible to apply for a maximum of $20,000 over the life of the grant program, which is nearing completion by the end of 2024. Grant applications must reference a recently completed community economic development plan and connect to implementation projects within the plan or to support continued economic planning.

For questions or additional information on the Community Economic Development Implementation Grant program, call Teri Spartz at 815-748-5383 or email t.spartz@dekalbccf.org.