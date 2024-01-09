Sycamore church to host blood drive Jan. 20

Shaw Local file photo – A firefighter donates blood during the third annual Jake Keltner Memorial Blue Blood Drive on law enforcement appreciation day Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at the Sage YMCA. (Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

SYCAMORE – The American Red Cross will partner with the National Football League to host a blood drive in Sycamore to help alleviate the current emergency blood shortage.

The blood drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 675 Fox Ave., Sycamore, according to a news release.

Admission to the blood drive is open to the public.

Attendees can donate blood, platelets, and plasma. Participants who donate will be automatically entered into a contest for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII. Appointments are required to donate. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 800-733-2767.

For information, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Super Bowl, redcross.org, CruzRojaAmericana.org, or the American Red Cross’s social media pages.