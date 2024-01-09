Sycamore church to host blood drive Jan. 20

SYCAMORE – The American Red Cross will partner with the National Football League to host a blood drive in Sycamore to help alleviate the current emergency blood shortage.
The blood drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 675 Fox Ave., Sycamore, according to a news release.
Admission to the blood drive is open to the public.
Attendees can donate blood, platelets, and plasma. Participants who donate will be automatically entered into a contest for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII. Appointments are required to donate. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 800-733-2767.
For information, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Super Bowl, redcross.org, CruzRojaAmericana.org, or the American Red Cross’s social media pages.