Stage Coach Players performances of “Unintended Consequences” begin Jan. 19 in DeKalb

Stage Coach Players cast members rehearsing a scene for their upcoming production of "Unintended Consequences" (Photo provided by the Stage Coach Players )

DeKALB – The Stage Coach Players will open its next production, the Black Box play “Unintended Consequences,” on Jan. 19 in DeKalb.

The play is scheduled to run for three days, according to a news release.

“Unintended Consequences” tells the story of Willis Wilson, a mechanical engineer who lives in Tappan, Illinois. Wilson makes a living doing odd jobs for local farmers and restoring antique cars and machinery. While he works on a machine he knows nothing about, Wilson meets Jules Charney, a local minister’s daughter and “reformed” punk rocker spending the summer with her mom before moving to Denver. He hires Charney for the summer after seeing she has a gift for mechanics as he tries to learn the machine’s purpose. While working alone one day, she meets Whit, an eccentric woman looking for Will. Whit reveals she was also an assistant at the shop.

The cast features Thomas McManamon as Willis Wilson, Tasha Renae as Jules Charney, Wendy Tritt as Whit, Brian Maxfield as Kevin Adair, and Wynt Driett as Jean Wilson. The play is not part of the Stage Coach Players regular series. “Unintended Consequences” contains adult situations, themes, and language.

“Unintended Consequences” is based on the play of the same name written by Scott Morris. The Stage Coach production will also be directed by Morris, who previously directed the Stage Coach production of “Visiting Mr. Green” in 2021.

Performances of “Unintended Consequences” will be at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19 and 20 at the Stage Coach Theatre, 126 S. Fifth St., DeKalb. There is also a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Jan 21.

Tickets cost $5. The tickets are on sale online at stagecoachplayers.com or through the box office at 815-758-1940. The box office will open Jan. 14.