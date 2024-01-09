DeKalb library to host 3D printing workshops in January

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host two workshops for patrons to 3D print various items.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the workshops at 6 p.m. Jan. 10 and 24 in the 309 Creative room, according to a news release.

The workshops are free and intended for adults and teens.

Attendees can 3D print necklace pendants and nameplates. Beginners will be welcomed. No registration is required to attend. Because of limited space, the workshops are first-come, first-served.

For information, email techdesk@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9578, ext. 2851.