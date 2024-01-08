Lightbeam Players to perform ‘Middle School Musical’ Jan. 13 in DeKalb

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host two performances of the Lightbeam Players production of “Middle School Musical.”

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the performances at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Jan. 13 in the lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The performances are free and open to the public.

“Middle School Musical” tells the story of two best friends who end up in a middle school musical. The play is a parody of tween clichés and Disney Channel Movies. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.