Krusinski Construction Co. founder announces retirement

Krusinski Construction Co. recently announced the retirement of Joe Krusinski Sr., the company’s founder and chairman.

Krusinski’s retirement was to effect Jan. 1, according to a news release.

He established the Krusinski Construction Co. in 1973. Krusinski has been part of office sector projects such as health care, office, multifamily, food and beverage, and distribution.

His first project included a 102,000-square-foot multi-tenant speculative office and warehouse facility in Itasca.

Krusinski will continue to serve as chairman emeritus.

Krusinski has been a director and officer for trade associations such as the Chicago Building Congress and the Chicagoland Construction Safety Council. He earned the Chicago Building Congress Award of Honor and the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors Richard G. Levy President’s Award.

Krusinski also is a DePaul University Entrepreneur and Family Business Council member and Chicago Area Entrepreneurship Hall of Fame recipient.

Krusinski Construction Co. named Jerry Krusinski as its new executive chairman. Jeff Krusinski, the company’s president, will serve as the new CEO.

The Krusinski Construction Co. provides comprehensive construction services through long-lasting partnerships and delivers solutions to complex building projects in the Chicago metropolitan area, including DeKalb, with national reach across various industries.

