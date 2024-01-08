Compete in paper airplane competition in DeKalb

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host its second paper airplane build and competition.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the event at 10 a.m. Jan. 13 in the Story and Activity Room, according to a news release.

The event is free and intended for children.

Patrons can learn how to make a good paper airplane and launch the planes from the library’s balcony. Instructions and help folding will be provided. Attendees can also enter a most accurate plane and longest flying plane competition. The event is limited to 30 children. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit dkpl.org.

For information, call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.