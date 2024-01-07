Keicher says he supports $1.5M Plank Road roundabout plan

Illinois State Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore, seen here in this, July 12, 2023, Shaw Local file photo at DeKalb High School, is happy with a recently announced plan to convert the intersection of Plank, Lindgren and North Grove roads in Sycamore into a roundabout. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

SYCAMORE – State Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore, is a proponent of a $1.5 million roundabout planned for Plank Road in Sycamore.

DeKalb County Engineer Nathan Schwartz recently shared an email with the Daily Chronicle indicating the ongoing study of the Plank Road corridor determined a $1.5 million plan to install a roundabout at the intersection of Plank, Lindgren and North Grove roads in Sycamore is the best option for relieving the congested intersection.

On Thursday, Keicher said the supports the plan.

“Kudos to DeKalb County Government, Illinois and DeKalb Highway Department and Nathan Schwartz for addressing this issue. In the many discussions we have had you made it clear this was a priority to make it safe,” Keicher wrote in a social media post on Thursday.

A year ago, area residents pleaded with officials at a DeKalb County Board meeting to expedite the study of the Plank Road corridor. Schwartz said he expects to reveal the results of the study soon, but has yet to indicate what will be recommended for the roadway north of the intersection expected to be converted to a roundabout.

That roundabout – anticipated to be completed by the end of 2025 at the earliest – will be fewer than a half mile from North Grove Elementary School. Schwartz has said the new traffic pattern will reduce speeds, creating safer conditions for pedestrians crossing the road.

The consultant firm that’s been hired for the project, Crawford, Murphy & Tilly, is looking in to additional ways to make the area safer for foot traffic, but Schwartz said the results of the study showed a roundabout was the best solution.

Schwartz said a stoplight at the intersection of Plank, Lindgren and North Grove roads would back up traffic along the already congested roadway more than most realize. Schwartz also emphasized a roundabout’s ability to keep traffic flowing while allowing for safer pedestrian access.

Keicher, a Sycamore resident who manages a State Farm insurance office in the city, said that was the reason he’s established himself as a supporter of the project.

“I know some don’t like roundabouts but I’m a big fan after seeing the data on why they are often a more efficient and safe option,” Keicher wrote on Facebook.