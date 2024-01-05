Anna Herrmann reaches 145 career 3-pointers: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, January 4

Girls basketball

Hinckley-Big Rock 79, Hiawatha 17: At Hinckley, sophomore Anna Herrmann hit her 145th career 3-pointer, breaking the school record set by current assistant coach Tessa Prellberg in 2021 and the Royals won in Little Ten Conference action.

Herrmann had 11 points on the night. Grace Michaels scored 19, Mia Cotton had 13, Sami Carlino added 12 and Raven Wagner chipped in with 10.

DeKalb 44, Naperville Central 39: At Naperville, the Barbs battled to a DuPage Valley Conference victory.

Marengo 43, Genoa-Kingston 36: At Marengo, Ally Poegel had 17 points and Zoe Boylen had seven but the Cogs fell short in nonconference action.

Boys basketball

Sandwich 58, Genoa-Kingston 38: At Sandwich, Hayden Hodgson scored 12 points, Ryder Easterbrooks had seven and Marcus Johnson added six but the Cogs fell in nonconference play.

Boys bowling

Naperville North 2,834, DeKalb 2,619: Levi Grych rolled high games of 223 and 171 with a 540 series for the night but the Barbs fell in DuPage Valley Conference action.

Talen Tate had high games 236 and 159 with a series of 539. Michael Sciabaras shot a 191 and 191 with a 535 series and Esteban Cardoso had a high game of 199.

Boys wrestling

Naperville Central 37, DeKalb 28: At Naperville, the Barbs battled but fell short in DuPage Valley Conference action.