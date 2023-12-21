Nearly 2 dozen Kishwaukee College nursing students celebrated

MALTA – Kishwaukee College recently recognized 22 students for their completion of the college’s registered nursing program during a pinning ceremony.

The ceremony was held Dec. 13 at the college, 21193 Malta Road, Malta, according to a news release.

The ceremony included an address from the college’s Director of Nursing Angela Delmont and Kishwaukee College President Laurie Borowicz. Each graduate was pinned by a family member or friend who supported them or acted as their mentor during the program.

The graduating registered nursing class of fall 2023 includes: Kaylee Abbott, Sabrina Brake, Marili Cervantes-Valdes, Kimberly Dennis, Whitney Dulzo, Tiffany Frazier, Yessenia Games, Carmen Hettel, Baleigh Howlett, Cullin Hultgren, Nicole Klassen, Kendra Licht, Kya Logston, Beatrice Makinde, Ilse Molina, Jordan Myatt, Jonathan Nguyen, Kaitlynn Ost, Olivia Ramos, Guadalupe Rangel, Vanessa Salinas and Traiscey Tolbert.

Abbott, Frazier, Klassen, Nguyen, Ramos and Salinas were recognized as Alpha Delta Nu Nursing Honors Society members. Abbott was the fall 2023 class’ nominee for the nursing program’s Outstanding Student.

The Kishwaukee College registered nursing program prepares students to become fully licensed registered nurses in Illinois.