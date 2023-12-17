Four DeKalb wrestlers take second: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday, Dec. 16

Girls wrestling

Morris invite: At Morris, Alex Gregorio-Perez took second for DeKalb while both Choloe Cervantes and Carly Duffy took first in their B pools for Kaneland.

Gregorio-Perez was the lone medalist for the Barbs. She was pinned in 3:40 in the 110 title match by Morris’ Ella McDonald after a pin and a major decision to start the day.

Duffing had four pins on the day, including three in the first 40 seconds. She won the 190 B title with a 23-second pin of West Aurora’s Reyna Equivel. Cervantes had three pins, including in 1:36 against Minooka’s Leilani Arnold for the 140 B title.

Dyani Torres was fourth at 130 for the Knights and Natalie Naab was sixth at 140 B.

DeKalb was 12th with 56 points and Kaneland was 19th with 38 points in the 32-team field. Schaumburg edged Minooka 171-163 for the title.

Boys wrestling

57th Rex Whitlatch Invitational: At Hinsdale, Lamar Bradley, Eduardo Castro and Jacob Luce each took second for the Barbs, helping DeKalb to a fifth-place team finish.

Bradley won his first three matches but was pinned in the final at 215 by Warren’s Anthony Soto. Luce won his first three matches at 165 but lost 6-4 in the final to Lyons’ Gunnar Garelli. Castro lost his final 11-1 to Jolie Catholic’s Max Cumbee at 113 after three wins to start the tournament.

Hudson Ikens was sixth at 138, Mekhi Cave was third at 144, Mike Hodge was eighth at 150, Cam Matthews was sixth at 157 and Sean Kolkebeck was fourth at 175 for the Barbs.

The Barbs finished with 149.5 team points, 44 points behind second-place Warren and 115 behind runaway champ JCA.

58th Russ Erb Tournament: At Glenview, Cooper Bode took second at 175 pounds for Sycamore.

Bode picked up pins in his first two matches, then lost 12-10 to St. Patrick’s Devin Nichol.

Also for Sycamore, Gable Carrick was fifth at 190, Jayden Dohogne was fourth at 138 and Tyler Lockhart was fifth at 120.

Sycamore took 11th in the 20-team field with 74.5 points.

Porter Classic: At Niles West, Brady Brewick of Genoa-Kingston went 4-1 at 165 pounds, taking third.

Girls basketball

Rochelle 53, Genoa-Kingston 38: At Rochelle, Ally Poegel led the Cogs with 15 points in the nonconference loss.

Presley Meyer and Regan Creadon each scored nine for the Cogs.

Northern Illinois Holiday Classic: At Richmond-Burton, DeKalb picked up a pair of wins to reach the semifinals on Tuesday.

DeKalb knocked off Richmond Burton 58-28 then defeated Lakes 48-16 to make the final four. The semifinal will be at McHenry.

Huntley 54, Sycamore 47: At Huntley, Lexi Carlsen had 16 points and six rebounds in the loss for the Spartans (10-2).

Monroe McGhee added 12 points and six rebounds while Sophie Klacik had eight points and five rebounds. Megan Brannon had nine points and two rebounds.

Boys basketball

Plainfield North 64, Sycamore 47: At Plainfield, the Spartans lost the nonconference matchup.

Kaneland 70, Johnsburg 57: At Maple Park, Troyer Carlson scored 28 to lead the Knights.

Brad Franck and Freddy Hassan each scored 13 for Kaneland.

JUCO men’s basketball

Kishwaukee 72, Wright 67: At Chicago, Josh Bocher scored 30, Jalen Smith added 14 and Donavyn Sayles added 12 for the Kougars in the win.

JUCO women’s basketball

Kishwaukee 77, Wright 69: Kia Klapprodt had 26 points, seven assists and seven steals in the win for the Kougars.

Mariah Drake added 14 points and six rebounds while Ari Smith chipped in nine points and six rebounds.