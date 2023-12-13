Probst, Indian Creek come back in boys basketball: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday, December 12

Boys basketball

Indian Creek 57, Marquette 53: After being down by 14 points, the Timberwolves battled back to win in nonconference action.

Jeffrey Probst led the scoring with 24 points, and Logan Schrader added 18.

Girls basketball

Kaneland 59, Stillman Valley 57: At Kaneland, Lexi Schueler put 18 on the board to lead the Knights to a nonconference victory.

Sam Kerry scored 17, and Emily Kunzer chipped in with eight.

Sycamore 44, Morris 40: Lexi Carlsen exceeded 1,000 career points, and the Spartans picked up an Interstate 8 Conference win.

Carlsen had 17 points, eight rebounds, two assists and a block, and Monroe Mcghee had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Boys bowling

Kaneland 3,018, Ottawa 2,724: Nick Bingley had a high game of 216 to lead the Knights to a Mardi Gras Lanes victory.

Louie Blickem bowled a 204, and Nick Casey rolled a 224.