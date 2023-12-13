New deal struck between DeKalb city, firefighters union

DeKalb firefighters chat in the apparatus bay in this Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Shaw Local file photo, at Fire Station 3 in DeKalb. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – DeKalb city leaders approved a new 3-year contract with the DeKalb firefighters union in what city officials said is a plan to show their support to first responders who answer the call of duty in residents’ time of need.

The agreement, approved unanimously by the DeKalb City Council this week, provides for a number of changes, including an loosening of the residency requirements for employees, minimum station staffing and wage increases. Sixth Ward Alderman Mike Verbic was absent.

City officials also have identified the creation of a fourth fire station to improve 911 response times on the south side as a priority in the new year.

DeKalb Fire Fighters Local 1236 President Noah Millard said he is excited about the new deal and what it provides area firefighters and paramedics.

“It’s the service that we’re going to be able to deliver with the addition of a fourth station and staffing for that station starting in 2025,” Millard said. “Our employees are being fairly compensated as to what’s going on. I think that will benefit recruitment and retention for our people. We haven’t had a retention problem, but recruitment is a challenge. It’s a very competitive process right now throughout the state and the country. I think that that will really help us continue to grow as we need to with the fire department with the addition of the fire station and everything else.”

Under the new collective bargaining agreement, the city and the firefighters union intend to work toward raising the minimum daily shift standard from 13 to 16 people by October 2024, city documents show. Efforts to make this happen will be aided by $2.7 million in federal Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant funding awarded to the city in August 2021.

The firefighters union agreement also takes into account staffing considerations with the city contemplating a fourth fire station.

Under the new contract, the city intends to hire nine firefighters/paramedics in the latter part of 2024 to allow for minimum staffing level at the station. An additional three firefighters are each gradually proposed in 2025, 2026 and 2027 to help the department meet the shift minimum, city documents show.

Mayor Cohen Barnes said knowing that this deal will have an impact on future staffing of a potential fourth fire station means a lot to him.

“I know this really helps with future capacity,” Barnes said. “Now to be a little bit ahead of the game when it comes to our EMTs and our firefighters, I think, is just fantastic. But probably what excites me the most about it is just bringing equity to the rest of our community. If someone dials 9-1-1, we have high probability of having the same response time no matter where someone is in the city of DeKalb. That means a particular lot to me.”

With the new collective bargaining agreement, firefighters get to keep the 2.5% increase in pay already incorporated in the current contract for 2024. The contract stipulates that in 2025 a one-time equity adjustment of 5% will be applied, plus a restoration of cost-of-living adjustments lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, city documents show. In 2026 and 2027, the agreement calls for 2.5% step increases.

The wage package is expected to cost the city an average of $584,019 over the next four years, city documents show.

City Manager Bill Nicklas characterized the firefighters contract as a “pretty big package.”

“I’m proud of the collaboration that has brought this to you tonight,” Nicklas said. “It’s a package which, I think, we can digest and live with fiscally.”

The new three-year agreement attaches to end of the present agreement, which wasn’t set to expire until the end of 2024, making the contract extend through Dec. 31, 2027, city documents show.