Peace Road repaving near I-88 in DeKalb complete, detour continues

Work to widen Peace Road to four lanes on DeKalb’s south side near Interstate 88 (shown here in this June 2023 Shaw Local file photo) is expected to continue into this week of Dec. 11, 2023, with paving recently completed announced the city of DeKalb. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

DeKALB – Work to widen Peace Road to four lanes on DeKalb’s south side near Interstate 88 is expected to continue into this week, with paving recently completed announced the city of DeKalb.

While repaving the roadway was completed last week, work expected this week includes permanent lane striping, according to a city of DeKalb news releasee.

The West Fairview Drive detour for motorists is expected to remain in place through the week of Dec. 11.

Work on the Peace Road widening project began in May.

The work is meant to widen Peace Road to four lanes from the tollway through the Fairview Drive intersection, according to the city. Construction work includes a safety upgrade to the intersection at Fairview Drive and the resurfacing of Peace Road to Route 38.