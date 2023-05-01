Peace Road work north of I-88 tollway to start in DeKalb

DeKALB – The widening of Peace Road north of the Interstate 88 tollway will begin the week of May 1 in DeKalb, according to an announcement this week by the city.

The work is mean to widen Peace Road to four lanes from the tollway through the Fairview Drive intersection. Construction work includes a safety upgrade to the intersection at Fairview Drive and the resurfacing of Peace Road to Route 38, according to the city of DeKalb.

The roadwork is meant to be completed this construction season, according to the announcement.

No permanent road closures are planned for the project, but there may be temporary lane closures.

The project is part of a larger multiyear plan to widen Peace Road from the tollway to the railroad overpass.

Shaw Local file photo – The front of the Egyptian Theatre faces the Frank Van Buer Plaza in downtown DeKalb. (Matthew Apgar)

Also starting next week, downtown DeKalb’s Van Buer Plaza will be closed temporarily starting Monday, May 1, but will remain available for parking.

The entrance to the plaza from Locust Street will be closed for repairs Monday and will remain closed for up to 10 days, according to the city.

Access to Van Buer Plaza from Palmer Court will remain available using Second Street.

The city asks residents to direct any questions to City Engineer Zac Gill at zachary.gill@cityofdekalb.com.